Be wary of mushroom poisoning in dogs following heavy rains

SAN ANTONIO – Recent rainy weather has led to an increase of mushrooms on the ground and heavy rains usually leave Fido feeling cooped up inside the house and ready for a long walk.

However, the seemingly harmless mushrooms that can be found along greenbelts and paths after recent rains in San Antonio could be detrimental to your dog’s health. It’s important to be vigilant when walking your dog due to the increase of mushrooms.

Mushroom poisoning occurs as a result of ingesting toxic mushrooms, which is a common hazard for dogs because of the amount of time they spend outdoors or in wooded areas, according to PetMD.

Symptoms of poisoning differ depending on the type of mushroom ingested and can vary by dog.

The following are symptoms of mushroom poisoning in dogs:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Weakness

Lethargy

Yellowing of the skin

Uncoordinated movements

Excessive drooling

Seizures

Coma

Mushrooms pushing through the ground after heavy rains in San Antonio. (KSAT 12)

If you see your pet ingest a mushroom, try to salvage a piece of the mushroom to take to the vet with you.