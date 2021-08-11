Masks required in all Bexar County facilities starting Wednesday after county judge issues executive order

BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff issued an executive order on Tuesday in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Bexar County.

The executive order will go into effect at midnight on Wednesday.

Below are some of the requirements Judge Wolff laid out in the executive order:

The public (10 years or older) is required to wear a face covering in Bexar County buildings and facilities unless they have a medical condition or disability that prevents them from wearing one. Bexar County employees are required to wear a mask when entering facilities and when it’s not possible to maintain six feet social distancing.

Every person 10 or older in Bexar County is encouraged by local health officials to wear a mask over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity, building/space open to the public, or outdoor public spaces.

All businesses in Bexar County providing goods and services must continue to post a health and safety policy that they develop, such as requiring employees and customers to wear masks and social distancing guidelines. Businesses are not required to adopt anything specific, but they must post it where employees, customers and visitors can receive notice of it. If someone refuses to comply to the guidelines, businesses can call authorities to remove them for refusing the policy under trespassing laws.

San Antonio businesses are encouraged to take the “Greater, SAfer, Together” pledge, which commits businesses to the following: Use of face masks Practice physical distancing Conduct temperature checks Provide hand sanitizer Follow CDC protocols Implement contactless payment when possible General COVID-19 awareness training for employees

People can visit nursing homes, state supported living centers, assisted living facilities or long-term care facilities as determined through guidance from Texas Health and Human Services Commission. They should follow infection control practices and additional CDC guidance by identifying and excluding potentially infected staff.

Landlords shall comply with orders of The Supreme Court of Texas regarding in-court proceedings and proceedings related to residential evictions.

Further mitigation measures may be required as daily cases, patients hospitalized and ventilators are needed to treat COVID-19.

Bexar County residents should conduct Bexar County business online or through regular mail to avoid visiting Bexar County facilities unless necessary.

