Videos show flooding in Texas State Capitol building as storms roll through Austin

AUSTIN – Videos on social media show the Texas State Capitol building is flooding in some parts, as storms and heavy rainfall rolled through the Austin area Sunday.

Water is seen pouring into the Capitol building as the heavy rainfall pelts against the rooftop windows. According to Twitter user Sloan Byerly, the flooding was seen in the back hall between E2 200 and 300.

Back hall between E2.200 and 300. pic.twitter.com/DZOhz9oYte — Sloan Byerly (@wsbyerly) August 15, 2021

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took to Twitter shortly after the flooding videos surfaced online, saying the State Preservation Board and others are working to fix the issue.

“The State Preservation Board is working with the Governor’s office as well as all applicable agencies to address flooding at the Capitol stemming from the current storm in Austin. It’s all hands on deck,” the governor’s tweet reads.

The State Preservation Board is working with the Governor’s office as well as all applicable agencies to address flooding at the Capitol stemming from the current storm in Austin.



It’s all hands on deck. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 15, 2021

The city had some heavy downpours and non-severe storms come through during the afternoon, according to KSAT Meteorologist Kaiti Blake.

In just one hour, the area saw two to three inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

1:53 PM SUNDAY -- Radar Update Heavy downpours & non-severe storms have developed across the Hill Country & around... Posted by KSAT Meteorologist Kaiti Blake on Sunday, August 15, 2021

Storms will likely conclude in the area after sunset on Sunday.

