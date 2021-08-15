Scattered summer storms expected Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – While there was some isolated rain across the area on Saturday, the majority of us were simply HOT! 🥵 However, there will be a better chance at showers and thunderstorms for the second half of the weekend. Here’s what you need to know:

After a warm and muggy Sunday morning, some rain could develop across the Hill Country by midday

Showers & thunderstorms will become more scattered in nature as Sunday afternoon progresses

By late afternoon , thundershowers could be approaching San Antonio and the Highway 90 corridor

Scattered downpours and claps of thunder will linger through late Sunday evening , potentially making it as far south as the Coastal Bend after sunset

The overall severe weather threat is very low, but some heavy rain & strong winds will be possible in any storms that develop

Frequent lightning will also be possible, so remember: When thunder roars, go indoors!

Watch LIVE Doppler Radar

Keep tabs on the rain by checking out our Doppler Radar livestream below. If you’re on-the-go, you can view radar right in the palm of your hand on the KSAT Weather Authority App. The KSAT Weather Authority app is a free download for both Apple or Android. Be sure to allow notifications for updates in the settings of your mobile device - including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Share Your Photos

Want to share your weather photos and video with KSAT12′s meteorologists? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on our newscasts.