AI humanoid robots could be here by next year, thanks to Elon Musk

We’ve seen them in movies, in video games, and as of next year, they could be a new part of our reality -- humanoid robots.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is back to making national headlines again after unveiling the “Tesla Bot,” otherwise known as the brand’s AI humanoid robot, during the brand’s AI event on Thursday.

The robot will use much of the same tech that is found in Tesla vehicles but in a human-like robot form, according to Musk. Its prototype is set to debut sometime next year.

“...It’s intended to be friendly, of course. And navigate through a world built for humans,” Musk said during the AI event.

The Tesla Bot will have dimensions similar to a human, standing at 5′8″ and weighing 125 pounds, according to company officials.

The robot can also reach a top speed of five mph, can carry up to 45 pounds, a deadlift of 150 and do an arm extended lift of 10 pounds, according to an report from IGN.

Musk said the humanoid robot is designed to help make life a little easier, and it can assist in doing everyday tasks, such as going to get groceries or attaching a car part.

However, if you’re afraid of a malfunction or are already anticipating a robot uprising, Musk said the good news is they’re easy to overpower.

“You can run away from it... and most likely overpower it,” Musk said. “Hopefully that doesn’t ever happen, but you never know.”

Technical details of Tesla's humanoid robot. (Tesla)

Musk even touted that these bots could also be added to the workforce and help boost the economy by filling jobs to alleviate a shortage in labor.

“What is economy? It is, at the foundation -- it is labor,” Musk said during the AI event. “What happens when there is no shortage of labor?”

The robot is still being developed by Tesla, but the company is seeking additional workers to assist in this project.

To learn more, or to join their team, visit its website here.

