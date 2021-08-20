Argument between 2 men leads to shooting on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was taken to an area hospital after being shot during an argument on the city’s North Side early Friday morning.

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to a parking lot near Blanco Road and West Mariposa Drive after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the victim was one of two people in a car that had stalled out on the road. That’s when, police say, a witness saw the pair get out and start pushing the car into a parking lot.

Police said once the men got into the parking lot and argument ensued. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other, wounding him in the back side, police said.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to University Hospital, for his non-life-threatening injuries. SAPD said the victim is not fully cooperating.

Authorities said the shooter ran off and has not yet been found. The investigation is ongoing.