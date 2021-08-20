Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Man rushed to hospital after being shot inside Northwest Side apartment

Police searching for shooter

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Tags: crime, shooting, san antonio, Northwest Side, SAPD
San Antonio police have responded to a shooting on Callaghan Road near I-10 Friday morning.
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been rushed to a hospital after being shot inside a Northwest side apartment early Friday morning.

San Antonio police responded to the Cordoba Apartment Homes, located in the 7800 block of Callaghan Road, after getting a 911 call shortly after 5 a.m.

They found a man inside a ground floor apartment suffering from a gunshot wound in his belly.

The man was rushed to a hospital by ambulance, but officers were not able to offer any details on his condition.

Investigators spent some time questioning other people in the apartment.

The shooter, though, had already left the home by the time they arrived.

Police used their helicopter overhead and set up a quadrant to search from the ground, but they did not find him.

They say they are still trying to figure out why the man was shot.

Katrina Webber

Ben Spicer

