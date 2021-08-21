This weekend is your only chance to see a full ‘blue moon’ before 2024, officials say

If you want to catch a glimpse of a rare, full “blue moon,” this weekend may be your only chance for a few years, according to NASA.

Although the moon won’t actually be blue in color, scientists say “blue moon” means this moon is the second full moon in a month that has two full moons. This only happens about once every 2.7 years, on average, CNN reports.

“As the third full Moon in a season that has four full Moons, this will be a Blue Moon by the older definition,” NASA said in a statement.

To see the full “blue moon,” just make sure to look up at the sky around 12:04 a.m., Sunday, when the moon will reach its highest point, NASA said.

You’ll be able to see the moon without a telescope of course, but for best viewing, it may come in handy. For more skywatching tips, click here.

The next full “blue moon” is slated for Aug. 19, 2024, according to EarthSky.

But, the next few months will still be eventful for skywatchers, as Jupiter and Saturn will become visible, according to NASA.

“Both will appear to shift toward the west over the coming months, making them visible earlier in the evening sky (and friendlier for backyard stargazing, especially if you have young ones with earlier bedtimes),” NASA said.

You can learn more about next month’s sky happenings and the blue moon on NASA’s website.

