Funeral services set for fallen Bexar County Sheriff deputy Floyd Cardenas

SAN ANTONIO – Funeral services and a public viewing have been announced for a fallen Bexar County Sheriff deputy who died in his sleep last week, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Floyd Cardenas, 41, passed away in his sleep on Thursday and was found by family members, Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a media briefing.

Cardenas is an 18-year veteran with the sheriff’s office and is survived by his wife, two children, both parents, two sisters, and his working partner K9 Tango.

Officials said he had no underlying health conditions.

A public viewing is set for Monday, Aug. 30 and will be held at Mission Park located at 3401 Cherry Ridge from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Community Bible Church, located at 2477 N Loop 1604 E beginning at 10 a.m.

The sheriff’s office held a procession for Deputy Cardenas to the Medical Examiner’s Office and to an area funeral home on Thursday.

He was a SWAT operator and a head trainer for the BCSO’s K9 unit, according to Salazar.

“Deputy Cardenas was the heart of the SWAT team, as he was one of the lead trainers that undertook newly joined SWAT operators and helped teach them the inner workings of the profession,” the BCSO said in a statement. “Deputy Cardenas will be greatly missed.”