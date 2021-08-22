Off-duty New Orleans officer killed, another critically injured in shooting at Galleria restaurant, HPD says

HOUSTON – A search is underway for two suspects after an off-duty New Orleans police officer was killed and another victim was critically injured in a shooting at a Galleria restaurant, according to Houston Police Department.
The incident happened around 5:17 p.m., Saturday, at Grotto Ristorante on Westheimer Road.
Police said a group of people were sitting outside at the restaurant having dinner when two suspects approached them, armed with guns.
According to a report from KSAT’s sister station KPRC, the suspects demanded the belongings of the victims, and they complied.
Police Chief @TroyFinner Media Briefing on Shooting at 4715 Westheimer Rd https://t.co/gxyhVWY0Qr— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 22, 2021
But, one of the suspects fired gunshots and struck two people, one of which was the off-duty officer, according to KPRC.
The two suspects, both males, left the scene in a gray or silver four-door Nissan Altima with paper plates, according to HPD.
UPDATE: Surveillance photos of 2 black male suspects and wanted vehicle, a silver/gray Nissan Altima with paper tags. They are wanted in this fatal shooting of an off-duty @NOPDNews officer.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 22, 2021
Please call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 with info or give tip for reward to @CrimeStopHOU https://t.co/Xatung6LDN pic.twitter.com/jBFhsK82yC
The names and ages of the victims have not yet been released.
Anyone with more information on the suspects or the incident is urged to contact HPD at 713-308-3280.
We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.