Partly Cloudy icon
85º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Off-duty New Orleans officer killed, another critically injured in shooting at Galleria restaurant, HPD says

Two suspects fled the scene and are still at large, officials say

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Shooting, Houston, Galleria
An off-duty New Orleans police officer was killed Saturday in a double shooting at a restaurant in the Galleria area, according to the Houston Police Department.
An off-duty New Orleans police officer was killed Saturday in a double shooting at a restaurant in the Galleria area, according to the Houston Police Department. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A search is underway for two suspects after an off-duty New Orleans police officer was killed and another victim was critically injured in a shooting at a Galleria restaurant, according to Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 5:17 p.m., Saturday, at Grotto Ristorante on Westheimer Road.

Police said a group of people were sitting outside at the restaurant having dinner when two suspects approached them, armed with guns.

According to a report from KSAT’s sister station KPRC, the suspects demanded the belongings of the victims, and they complied.

But, one of the suspects fired gunshots and struck two people, one of which was the off-duty officer, according to KPRC.

The two suspects, both males, left the scene in a gray or silver four-door Nissan Altima with paper plates, according to HPD.

The names and ages of the victims have not yet been released.

Anyone with more information on the suspects or the incident is urged to contact HPD at 713-308-3280.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email