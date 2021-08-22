Off-duty New Orleans officer killed, another critically injured in shooting at Galleria restaurant, HPD says

An off-duty New Orleans police officer was killed Saturday in a double shooting at a restaurant in the Galleria area, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – A search is underway for two suspects after an off-duty New Orleans police officer was killed and another victim was critically injured in a shooting at a Galleria restaurant, according to Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 5:17 p.m., Saturday, at Grotto Ristorante on Westheimer Road.

Police said a group of people were sitting outside at the restaurant having dinner when two suspects approached them, armed with guns.

According to a report from KSAT’s sister station KPRC, the suspects demanded the belongings of the victims, and they complied.

Police Chief @TroyFinner Media Briefing on Shooting at 4715 Westheimer Rd https://t.co/gxyhVWY0Qr — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 22, 2021

But, one of the suspects fired gunshots and struck two people, one of which was the off-duty officer, according to KPRC.

The two suspects, both males, left the scene in a gray or silver four-door Nissan Altima with paper plates, according to HPD.

UPDATE: Surveillance photos of 2 black male suspects and wanted vehicle, a silver/gray Nissan Altima with paper tags. They are wanted in this fatal shooting of an off-duty @NOPDNews officer.



Please call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 with info or give tip for reward to @CrimeStopHOU https://t.co/Xatung6LDN pic.twitter.com/jBFhsK82yC — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 22, 2021

The names and ages of the victims have not yet been released.

Anyone with more information on the suspects or the incident is urged to contact HPD at 713-308-3280.

