Comal County reports six new COVID-19 deaths, 170 new cases

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Comal County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of six county residents from COVID-19.

According to a news release, one of the victims was a woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s, two men and a woman in their 70s and a man in his 80s.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Comal County is now at 360.

Health officials also reported 170 new cases Tuesday, bringing the county total to 15,058.

On Tuesday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 97 COVID-19 patients. Of those patients, 26 are in intensive care and 19 are on ventilators.

Approximately 95% of those patients are unvaccinated, the news release said.

Health officials said 173 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the county to 13,253.

