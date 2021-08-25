Woodlawn Theatre prepares for ‘Cinderella’, show to offer twists, fun for families

SAN ANTONIO – To be or not to be! That is the question. And it’s a question a lot of live theaters have had during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the theaters locally.

One historical theater in San Antonio that has gone through the ups and downs is the Woodlawn Theatre.

“It’s been a bumpy road and a rollercoaster, but through the help of the amazing staff, leadership and community we have continued to produce amazing shows for the community,” Christopher Rodriguez, executive and artistic director said.

With a recent rise in coronavirus cases and the appearance of the delta variant, the theatre still takes proper precautions as a necessity.

“We are still operating at 75% and we are strongly encouraging patrons to wear masks, and skip a seat between parties during performances. For our performances, we are practicing all proper CDC guidelines,” Rodriguez said.

Their show will go on this weekend and it’s the second performance for the Woodlawn Theatre since the start of the pandemic.

Ad

“They can expect a classic Cinderella experience, with a few twists that is fun for the entire family,” Rodriguez said.

Cinderella starts Friday, Aug. 27 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 19. You can find a ticket and show information by clicking here.