Man arrested after allegedly shooting at family in pickup, wounding 1 person

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing charges in connection with what appears to be a random shooting of another man on the city’s Southeast Side.

The victim was traveling in a pickup with his wife and child around 1 a.m. Friday when two bullets tore into his shoulder.

He was able to drive to the parking lot of an HEB store in the 4100 block of S. New Braunfels to call for help.

That man told San Antonio police that they were on a nearby street, Monticello Court, when the shots were fired at his vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The shooter took off running.

A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy who was in the area noticed a man running down the street and chased after him.

The deputy found him in the backyard of a home and had to use his Taser to take him into custody.

Investigators believe he is the suspect in the shooting.

It is still unclear why he allegedly fired the shots.

Police say the victim and suspect did not appear to know each other.