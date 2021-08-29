Leakey ISD announces temporary closure due to ‘ongoing community struggle’ with COVID-19

LEAKEY, Texas – A surge in COVID-19 cases in the community is forcing Leakey ISD to temporarily close its doors, according to district officials.

Citing an “ongoing community struggle” with the virus, the district announced Saturday night that it will not have normal instructional activities from now until Sept. 7.

“Due to the ongoing community struggle with COVID-19 and its variants, we no longer have the instructional staff, or the substitutes required to provide a quality education to the students of Leakey ISD,” district officials said in a statement.

Extracurricular activities will be allowed at Leakey ISD, if there are enough personnel available to manage them, according to district officials. This also includes practices and competitions.

Although the district has some students quarantining from COVID-19, officials said there are no widespread outbreaks of the virus among the student population as of yet.

“This is a quickly changing situation we will continue to monitor information,” the district said in a release. “We will assess conditions throughout the week...”

For more updates on the district’s COVID-19 closure, you can follow its Facebook page here, and its website.

