Medina ISD announces school closure due to coronavirus outbreak

SAN ANTONIO – A coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a weeklong closure at a Hill Country school district.

Medina ISD Superintendent Kevin Newsom notified parents of the school’s closure on Thursday after the district “lost several key members” to the virus. Roughly 260 students attend Medina School northwest of Bandera.

“I had hoped and prayed I would never have to send out a letter like this again but in reality when you lose teachers, staff and key members of your administration team it is hard to operate in a manner we consider safe,” Newsom wrote in a letter to parents. “We will use this closure time to disinfect and clean every inch of our facilities.”

Newsom said that in-person instruction could no longer operate “in a safe and beneficial manner.” School is set to resume on Sept. 7.

Though extracurricular activities, dual credit and online science classes will continue, no remote learning will be offered otherwise, Newsom said.

A handful of Texas schools have shut down due to the virus. This week, Marble Falls ISD announced that Highland Lakes Elementary School will be closed until Monday “to mitigate the potential for significant spread among our students.”

Schools throughout the state have seen a rise in cases as students return to in-person instruction. Some school districts have bucked Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order and issued mask mandates in an effort to curb the spread. Others have taken a more muted approach, encouraging masks without requiring them.

