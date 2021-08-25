Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD should mandate masks indoors, according to poll results

A majority of staff and parents whose children attend school in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District are in favor of an indoor mask mandate, according to results of a district survey.

Current district policy states that masks are optional at all district facilities and on school properties.

The survey sent an email to staff members and parents asking if the district should mandate indoor mask wearing for all students, staff and visitors.

A total of 4,316 or 64% of parents polled said they were in favor of an indoor mask mandate at elementary and intermediate schools while 2,408 or 36% said they were against a mask mandate.

When asked if there should be an indoor mask mandate at junior and high schools, 4,018 or 60% of parents polled said they approved compared to 2,710 or 40% who were against it.

A total of 6,717 parents responded to the poll.

The poll results were similar among district staff.

A total of 823 respondents or 61% said they were in favor of a mask mandate at elementary and intermediate schools compared to 518 or 39% who said they were against it.

When asked if there should be an indoor mask mandate at junior and high schools, 732 or 55% of staff members said they approved compared to 608 or 45% who opposed such a mandate.

A total of 1,340 staff members responded to the poll.

The results of the poll will be shared at a SCUC ISD Management Board meeting on Wednesday night. This meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Samuel Clemens Auditorium at 1001 Elbel Road in Schertz.

