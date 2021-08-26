Central Texas school district closes elementary school campus due to rise in COVID-19 cases

A high amount of COVID-19 cases among staff at an elementary school in Marble Falls resulted in the campus’ closure for the rest of the week.

Marble Falls ISD Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen said Highland Lakes Elementary School will be closed on Thursday and Friday “to mitigate the potential for significant spread among our students.” Classes are slated to resume in-person on Monday.

The district’s website states that Highland Lakes Elementary School has 29 confirmed cases for August, all reported in the last three days. All other campuses in Marble Falls ISD, located northwest of Austin, will remain open at this time.

“This closure will provide for the safety of our students and staff; as well as to make certain that we have appropriate staff available for this campus,” Allen said in a letter to parents on Wednesday.

He added that breakfast and lunch will be available in front of the cafeteria from 7:15-8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Students were sent home with schoolwork, he said.

The safety guidelines for the district state that face masks are recommended, but not required, for students, teachers and staff.

“Although not legally allowed to require the use of the mask, we know it is one of the few tools effective in keeping kids virus free. Therefore, we strongly recommend students wear a medical facemask,” the guidelines state.

Marble Falls High School has the second-most amount of confirmed cases at 15.

