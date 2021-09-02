Man arrested for robbing Alamodome employee after defecating on walkway, SAPD says

Matthew Idrogo, 35, has been charged with aggravated robbery, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who San Antonio police say robbed an Alamodome employee at knifepoint after being confronted for allegedly defecating on a sidewalk has been arrested.

Matthew Idrogo, 35, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with aggravated robbery in the Jan. 18 incident, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the employee was walking outside the Alamodome when he saw a man, later identified as Idrogo, defecating on a walkway in the corner.

The employee confronted Idrogo, police said, and Idrogo displayed a knife and demanded the employee hand over his wallet.

The employee gave him the wallet and ran off, according to investigators.

SAPD took a sample of the suspect’s fecal matter and submitted it to the Bexar County Criminal Investigation Laboratory for analysis. Police said the DNA profile developed from the sample matched a known sample taken from Idrogo.

Authorities issued a search warrant and collected a sample from Idrogo on July 22 to compare to the evidence taken on Jan. 18.

The results showed that there was “very strong support” that the samples matched, according to the affidavit.

His bond was set at $50,000, records show.

