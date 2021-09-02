Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An 80-year-old man was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a car late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of Wurzbach Road, not far from Babcock Road on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, the man was trying to cross the street when he was struck by the vehicle. The man was taken to University Hospital for his injuries.

SAPD said the area is poorly lit and that there is a hill that drivers have to navigate. The driver did stop to render aid.

Authorities say no charges are expected to be filed.