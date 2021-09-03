Hondo ISD to stay closed two days after Labor Day to help control COVID-19 infections

SAN ANTONIO – Hondo ISD will remain closed a few days after Labor Day in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among students and staff.

The school district announced the temporary closure via Twitter on Friday afternoon, saying schools will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, for Labor Day, and Tuesday, Sept. 7, through Wednesday, Sept. 8.

“We are experiencing about 7.5% of HS students with COVID infections. With the change in TEA guidance allowing districts to quarantine for close contact exposure in families, and considering the number of families with students at multiple campuses, it’s logical that a quarantine throughout the district is warranted. It’s our hope that an extended Labor Day holiday will give us time to get infection rates under control,” the district said in a statement.

This comes just days after the school district canceled all of its football games for this week after several players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19.

Hondo High School’s varsity team was scheduled to play Lytle in Hondo this Friday.

COVID-19 cases are rising in area school districts, prompting some to cancel classes to slow the spread and keep students and staff safe.

According to Hondo ISD’s website, these are the COVID-19 numbers as of Thursday:

Meyer Elementary: 10 student cases, 1 staff case

Woolls Intermediate: 4 student cases, 0 staff cases

McDowell Junior High: 5 student cases, 1 staff case

Hondo High School: 36 student cases, 5 staff cases

In total, there are 55 active student cases and 7 staff cases. These numbers are subject to change on a daily basis.

You can keep tabs on the latest COVID-19 numbers on the school district’s website and Twitter page.

