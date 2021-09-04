Study shows San Antonio ranks in top 25 of best US cities to drive in

Three major highways in San Antonio have planned closures this weekend, TxDOT says

Living in major cities can have major perks, such as a variety of stores, restaurants and things to do. However, the downside of these larger cities is heavy traffic.

A new study shows that San Antonio is actually decent to drive in compared to some other major cities in Texas and across the nation.

According to Wallethub.com, San Antonio ranks 24th out of 100 U.S. cities as one of the best cities to drive in. Corpus Christi ranked fifth on the list and Austin took the 10th spot.

The study looked at these factors when deciding overall rankings: Cost of ownership and maintenance , traffic and infrastructure, safety and access to vehicles and maintenance.

San Antonio ranked 29th for cost of ownership and maintenance, 35th for traffic and infrastructure, 52nd for safety and 22nd for access to vehicles and maintenance.

Ad

Over 1.5 million people live in San Antonio, according to the U.S Census Bureau.

More on KSAT