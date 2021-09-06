Gonzales County sheriff dies following long battle with COVID-19, officials say

Gonzales County Sheriff Robert Ynclan has died following a lengthy, difficult battle with COVID-19, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Robert Ynclan died on Sunday. Officials said he first fell ill with the virus last month.

“Our prayers and condolences are with the Ynclan Family, as we honor his memory and mourn his loss,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Sheriff Ynclan was a native of Fredericksburg but had relocated to Gonzales while serving as a state trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to the GCSO.

IN MEMORIUM: Today, the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of our beloved Sheriff, Robert Ynclan... Posted by Gonzales County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 5, 2021

He later retired after 35 years of service with TDPS, but ran for sheriff in 2020, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Ynclan won the primary and general elections before he was elected and appointed sheriff on Jan. 1 of this year.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar paid a tribute to Sheriff Ynclan on Facebook Sunday night, in memory of his fallen friend.

Rest In Peace, Gonzales County Sheriff Robert Ynclan. This gentle giant, who was a great friend and partner in law enforcement, lost his battle with COVID-19. Prayers for his family and his agency. Posted by Sheriff Javier Salazar on Sunday, September 5, 2021

Funeral arrangements are still pending, and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

