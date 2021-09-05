Funeral, visitation for fallen Austin firefighter will be held in San Antonio, officials say

Firefighter Rodney Kelley, a 20-year veteran with the department, passed away last Sunday night.

SAN ANTONIO – Funeral and visitation arrangements for a fallen Austin firefighter will be held in San Antonio early next week, according to the Austin Fire Department.

Firefighter Rodney Kelley, a 20-year veteran with the department, passed away last Sunday night, according to AFD. His last assignment was at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Kelley leaves behind a loving family and numerous friends from within the fire department.

On Tuesday afternoon, area first responders also joined together to form a “Wall of Honor” for Kelley at the Memorial Hermann Medical Center in Cypress, as Austin firefighters said they were preparing to bring him to San Antonio.

“Our deepest gratitude to the staff at the hospital for their care of our brother, and to Fayette County EMS, the Schulenburg Volunteer Fire Department, and Flatonia Fire & Rescue, who lined portions of the roadway along the route as his procession passed,” AFD said in a statement.

The visitation for Kelley is set for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 6 at the Porter Loring Mortuary North, located at 2102 N. Loop 1604 East in San Antonio.

His funeral will begin at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the Coker United Methodist Church at 231 E. North Loop Road, in San Antonio.

