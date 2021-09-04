Funeral services set for Laredo native killed in Afghan airport attack

LAREDO, Texas – Funeral services and a public viewing have been announced for a Marine from Laredo who was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

David Espinoza, 20, died in the attack on Aug. 26 at the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

He was a June 2019 graduate of Lyndon B. Johnson High School in Laredo.

According to Joe Jackson North Funeral Home, in Laredo, Espinoza will lie in state at the Joe Jackson North Funeral Chapels from 8 a.m. to midnight on Sunday, Sept. 12.

A public viewing will be held that same day, beginning at 8 a.m., according to his obituary.

.A mass of Christian Burial will follow on Monday, Sept. 13, at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, beginning at 10 a.m.

Public seating is available but is limited. However, the funeral home will livestream the event as well on its website.

