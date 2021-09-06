Clear icon
90º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man shot 4 times, killed on Culebra Road following altercation

Police are looking for suspects

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Crime, West Side
Police investigate a shooting in the 2300 block of Culebra that left a man dead on Sept. 6, 2021.
Police investigate a shooting in the 2300 block of Culebra that left a man dead on Sept. 6, 2021. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot four times and killed Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The shooting happened after 9 a.m. in the 2300 block of Culebra Road — between Bandera Road and General McMullen Drive.

Police said when they arrived at the location, the victim was unconscious. Emergency Medical Services crews worked on him, but he died at the scene.

Witnesses told police that the shooting followed an altercation and said after the fight, someone pulled up in a vehicle, fired off rounds and then drove away.

Police are looking for suspects in a white-colored vehicle.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email