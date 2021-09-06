Man shot 4 times, killed on Culebra Road following altercation

Police investigate a shooting in the 2300 block of Culebra that left a man dead on Sept. 6, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot four times and killed Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The shooting happened after 9 a.m. in the 2300 block of Culebra Road — between Bandera Road and General McMullen Drive.

Police said when they arrived at the location, the victim was unconscious. Emergency Medical Services crews worked on him, but he died at the scene.

Witnesses told police that the shooting followed an altercation and said after the fight, someone pulled up in a vehicle, fired off rounds and then drove away.

Police are looking for suspects in a white-colored vehicle.

