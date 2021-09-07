NW Military Highway improvement project off to slow start

SHAVANO PARK, Texas – A project aimed at improving safety along NW Military Highway in Shavano Park kicked off in July, but progress has slowed a bit.

“It was a whole bunch of ramp-up to this, a lot of concern. And then we’ve just kind of been sitting there,” said Shavano Park City Manager Bill Hill. “Certainly, once the utilities get done, they’ll start moving out a lot faster.”

The city and the Texas Department of Transportation are partnering on the project. It will add a new center turn lane, new bike lanes and sidewalks, as well as drainage improvements.

“While there have been a few delays related to utility materials, rain, and COVID-19, the project continues to remain on schedule with an estimated completion date of Spring 2024,” the agency wrote in a statement to KSAT 12 News.

Crews are starting with the utility work, before moving on to the improvements on the southbound lanes.

Traffic has steadily increased on the roadway over the years. TxDOT projects traffic on the roadway to jump to an average of 25,000 by 2030 from an average of just more than 16,000 in 2016. With no dedicated turn lane, residents said busy times can be frustrating.

“I’m always looking behind me, you know, putting on my flashers,” said Michelle Lockwood, who lives in Shavano Park. “One day, I just felt it was a little too close to the car coming up. So I scooted forward just to ensure that they were not going to slam in the back of me.”

Lockwood said she is looking forward to the improvements, even as the construction is causing some disruption for her and other neighbors. The city arranged to have mail delivery moved to the municipal complex as mailboxes in the public right of way had to be moved because of the construction.

“It’s going to look messy, but, in the end, I think it’s going to be a fantastic improvement,” Hill said.

The City of Shavano Park is providing updates for residents on its website and social media platforms.

