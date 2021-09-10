‘Hopefully we can reach a lot people’: Schertz Police Department aims to alert drivers of problems along I-35

SCHERTZ, Texas – Countless drivers travel on Interstate 35 and at times it can be a major nightmare. However, the Schertz Police Department is staying vigilant when it comes to alerting drivers of problems on the busy highway.

Since the start of the year, Schertz PD have responded to 749 crashes on I-35. Officer Anna Kraft serves as the public information officer for the police department. She said one of the busiest times is the morning and afternoon rush hour.

Kraft said at times their dispatch is inundated with phone calls from concerned drivers who have spotted issues. Schertz PD has been using social media to warn drivers of what’s happening on the roads.

“It’ll hopefully knock out some of the accidents, but we have a lot of people on the road so hopefully we reach a lot of people,” said Kraft.

I-35 is a hotspot for traffic delays with ongoing construction, but Kraft said crashes often happen when drivers are eager to get to their destination quickly.

“(It’s) speeding. People being impatient and cutting other people off in a traffic lane. Instead of staying in a traffic lane and riding it out, they want to switch lanes back and forth. We’re also seeing people being distracted.”

She does encourage drivers to be patient and courteous of first responders who work to clear those crash scenes. Kraft hopes the traffic alerts will keep drivers informed and safe.