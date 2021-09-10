San Antonio cancer survivor launches charity to give back to pediatric patients

Debi Harper, on left, and Noah Adams, on left, during a blood drive at Central Catholic High School.

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old man who defeated a rare bone cancer has decided to give back to the community who stood by his side during his battle.

Noah Adams was 17 when he was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma. Today, he is thriving while attending school at the University of Pittsburg.

He recently took to social media to announce the creation of his charity, Stay Strong Foundation, Inc.

“Stay Strong Foundation, Inc. was a direct impact of the outpouring love I received from the #NoahStrong community during my own cancer journey,” Adams said in a video posted on Facebook. “It is my deepest desire to continue to help pediatric patients not only in San Antonio but also in my new home, Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.”

Exciting announcement from Noah, all the way from Pittsburgh! 📣Sound On📣 Stay Strong Foundation, Inc is live! Posted by Debi Harper on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

His mother, Debi Harper, said she is proud of her son. she shared this statement with KSAT.

“It means a lot because there are so many kids in the hospital at any given time and Noah just doesn’t want them forgotten. The NoahStrong community inspired Noah to create the Stay Strong Foundation just in time for the holidays,” Harper said.

The Stay Strong Foundation is currently collecting Halloween costumes for pediatric patients at University Hospital.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

