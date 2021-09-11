Anti-Muslim sign, pig mask left in front of Austin mosque on 20th anniversary of 9/11, officials say

AUSTIN – Muslim civil rights groups are calling on law enforcement to investigate after a pig’s head mask and a sign with anti-Muslim sentiments were placed in front of the Islamic Center of Greater Austin and Austin Peace Academy Saturday.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) posted a picture taken by officials at the Islamic Center on Facebook with a sign that said, “Muslims: you are as unclean to God as a pig is to you. Have your idolatry washed clean by the blood of Jesus Christ.”

Officials at the center said they found the sign outside of the mosque around 1:00 a.m., the same day that marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

“Early today, the Austin Muslim community held a free COVID-19 vaccination drive and hosted a soup kitchen to mark the tragic 20th anniversary of September 11,” Executive Director of CAIR-Austin said. “While our community united with our fellow Americans to help build a better nation, a small hate-filled minority continues to use bigotry and intimidation to attempt to divide us and dishonor the lives lost on that tragic day.”

CAIR officials said those who are anti-Muslim will often use pigs or pork products to offend Muslims, as there is an Islamic prohibition on these products.

In 2017, another Mosque in Austin was burned down in what was a believed arson attack, officials said.

CAIR also has chapters in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston.

