Padre Island National Seashore closes north, south beaches ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas

As Tropical Storm Nicholas edges closer to the Texas coast, the Padre Island National Seashore has temporarily closed its north and south beaches for driving and camping.

PINS officials made the announcement Sunday afternoon on social media.

The storm is expected to near the coast of south Texas on Monday and will approach the middle Texas coast Tuesday, according to KSAT meteorologists.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for South Padre Island, Corpus Christi, and Tropical Storm Watches extend to much of the rest of the Texas Coast, including the Houston and Galveston area, according to KSAT meteorologists.

PINS officials said the rest of the national seashore is still open, including these areas:

Bird Island Basin boat launch and campground

Grasslands Nature Trail

Malaquite Campground

The beach in front of the Malaquite Visitor Center Pavilion

Once the tropical storm passes, PINS officials said they will reevaluate the closures and beach conditions before deciding on reopenings.

