Man trying to cross NW Side street hit by pickup truck, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a pickup truck on the city’s Northwest Side, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Babcock Road, not far from Wurzbach Road in the Medical Center area.

According to police, the man was attempting to cross Babcock Road without using a crosswalk and was hit by a pickup truck that was not able to stop in time.

Police said the man suffered serious injury to his right side and was taken by EMS to University Hospital.

The driver did stop to render aid and was found not to be intoxicated, police said. No charges are expected to be filed.