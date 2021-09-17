Partly Cloudy icon
98º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Grand jury indicts man accused of stabbing woman at Palladium movie theater

Andrew Alexander Pantaleon could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Courts
Andrew Alexander Pantaleon, 24, turned himself in to SAPD’s Central Substation on Wednesday afternoon
Andrew Alexander Pantaleon, 24, turned himself in to SAPD’s Central Substation on Wednesday afternoon (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man was indicted by a Bexar County grand jury in connection with the stabbing of a woman at a Northwest Side movie theater.

Andrew Pantaleon is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the indictment, Pantaleon stabbed Sydney Bosworth multiple times at the Palladium movie theater on June 5.

The suspect fled the theater and was on the run until he turned himself in to police on June 16. Police said it appeared the incident was a random act of violence, and there was no motive.

Pantaleon could face up to 20 years in prison and fined up to $10,000 if he is found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email