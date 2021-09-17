Grand jury indicts man accused of stabbing woman at Palladium movie theater

Andrew Alexander Pantaleon, 24, turned himself in to SAPD’s Central Substation on Wednesday afternoon

SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man was indicted by a Bexar County grand jury in connection with the stabbing of a woman at a Northwest Side movie theater.

Andrew Pantaleon is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the indictment, Pantaleon stabbed Sydney Bosworth multiple times at the Palladium movie theater on June 5.

The suspect fled the theater and was on the run until he turned himself in to police on June 16. Police said it appeared the incident was a random act of violence, and there was no motive.

Pantaleon could face up to 20 years in prison and fined up to $10,000 if he is found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Related Stories: