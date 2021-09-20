H-E-B stuffed shells recalled due to potential presence of metal

SAN ANTONIO – A recall was issued for H-E-B Jumbo Stuffed Shells that may contain pieces of metal.

H-E-B said Seviroli Foods, Inc, of Bellmawr, New Jersey, is recalling the items due to the potential presence of foreign material in the product.

The products with the specific lot numbers that are subject to recall include the following information: Item number 796702, UPC number 041220771110, item description of HEB Jumbo Stuffed Shells – 22 oz, lot code 2 1208, and a sell-by date of July 27, 2022.

Four customers reported the foreign material in the food on Sept. 9, H-E-B said in an alert on Tuesday.

All affected products, which were distributed to H-E-B stores in Texas, have now been removed from shelves.

Ingesting the hard or sharp foreign material could cause physical injury, H-E-B said, and customers who bought the shells are urged to not consume them.

The package should be thrown away or returned for a full refund.

Anyone with questions may call H-E-B customer service at 1-855-432-4438. The line is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If anyone suspects they have an injury due to the product, they are urged to contact their healthcare provider.

