San Antonio organizations accepting donations to help Haitian migrants

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians are stepping in to help thousands of Haitian migrants who crossed the Rio Grande River from Mexico into Del Rio.

Several groups, including the Black Freedom Factory, are collecting supplies to donate to the migrants.

The organization’s executive director, Kimiya Factory, said they are coordinating with the mayor of Del Rio and another nonprofits to collect donations.

Factory said so far, they have ordered 61,000 units of hygiene, menstrual products and baby supplies.

“We’re seeking baby supplies, nonperishable food items, hygiene supplies as well as socks, underwear,” Factory said.

Factory said what’s happening on the border is alarming and enraging.

“It is in our duty to to reach the Haitian community and aid in whatever way we can, but to also bring to light the complexity of immigrant issues in the United States and the need for reform,” Factory said.

The organization will be transporting the items in the next few days.

You can donate online or at various drop-off locations.

While some Haitians are being deported back to their native country, others are sent to cities like San Antonio, where they are being given guidance and resources to get to their final destination.

The City of San Antonio’s Department of Human Services is providing help to migrants, mostly from Haiti, that are released by Homeland Security. This includes welcoming and navigating services at the airport and local transportation to and from a nonprofit-operated hotel if needed.

Local pastor Franceau Smith said he has been helping Haitians arriving to San Antonio.

Smith was born in Haiti and is at a loss for words watching the images coming from Del Rio.

“It’s very devastating,” Smith said.

Smith is also founder of Feeding Hungry Children Ministries that has delivered clothing, food and other essentials to people in Haiti.

He will also be helping gather supplies for Haitian migrants.

