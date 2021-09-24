Party for free along the San Antonio River at Parktoberfest this Sunday

Parktoberfest, celebrates San Antonio's German heritage with a free event at Koehler Pavilion, along the banks of the San Antonio River.

SAN ANTONIO – The 10th annual Parktoberfest is taking place this weekend at Brackenridge Park.

Parktoberfest celebrates San Antonio’s German heritage with music from the Beethoven Männerchor and The Dirty River Jazz Band.

Local artists will be displaying their artwork and there will be free craft beer samples, along with food and drinks available for purchase from Paleteria San Antonio, Hüftgold Food Truck, JuJuice Juicery and more.

The free event will take place after Siclovia from 2 - 5 p.m. at the Koehler Pavilion.

Parktoberfest honors the legacy of Emma Koehler who donated 11 acres of land to the City of San Antonio in memory of her husband Otto Koehler, who owned the Pearl Brewing Association.

The donation allowed the sale of alcoholic beverages on the west side of the San Antonio River and celebrated the beer garden that the Koehler’s operated, according to Brackenridge Park Conservancy officials who are hosting Parktoberfest.

