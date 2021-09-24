Eat your heart out at the Medina Lake Cajun Festival this weekend

LAKEHILLS, Texas – There’s a Cajun festival taking place in the Texas Hill Country this weekend.

The Medina Lake Cajun Festival will roll out the good times on Saturday at Lakehills Community Center from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission for the festival is $15 and children ages 10 and younger are free. Parking will also be free and shuttle services will be provided.

Guests can listen and dance to Cajun and Zydeco music on two stages with bands from the heart of Louisiana while enjoying homemade Cajun food.

There will be a great gumbo cook-off, crawfish pies, jambalaya, fried catfish and shrimp, red beans and rice, crawfish etouffee, bread pudding with whiskey sauce and more.

This is the 40th annual Medina Lake Cajun Festival which started in 1981 as a way to help the Lakehills Civic Center pay its mortgage without going into foreclosure.

Attorney Bob Caswell, a Louisiana transplant who was on the Board of Directors for the civic center, suggested a gumbo cookoff as a fundraiser and thus, the festival was born. Caswell passed away in 2019 and the festival is dedicated to his memory.

All proceeds from the festival benefit the Lakehills Community Center, a nonprofit charitable organization.