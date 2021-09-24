Suspect accused of assaulting acquaintance, stealing his bicycle on East Side, police say

Joshua Munoz has been charged with robbery, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old man was arrested after San Antonio police say he beat up an acquaintance and stole his bicycle.

Joshua Munoz has been charged with robbery following the incident that took place Monday at the intersection of Dawson and North Cherry streets, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

A 60-year-old man was riding his bicycle on Dawson Street, and as he approached the intersection, Munoz stepped out into the street and pushed him, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

The man fell to the ground and Munoz punched and kicked him in his face, head and the rest of his body, police said.

Authorities said Munoz then fled using the man’s bicycle.

The victim told police that he’s known Munoz for about two years. They are homeless and attend classes together twice a day, three times a week.

Records show Munoz was arrested Thursday afternoon. His bond was set at $20,000, records show.

Read also: