Man carrying ax allegedly uses bicycle to run from police

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – Castle Hills police have caught up with a man who they say tried to run from them on a bicycle early Friday morning.

They arrested that suspect shortly before 3:30 a.m. at Blanco Road and Lockhill-Selma.

Officers originally had encountered the man as they patrolled the area near Blanco and Loop 410.

They say they noticed some freshly-painted tagging on a wall at the Blanco North shopping center.

Just as they drove behind that building, police say, a man on a bicycle darted past them, carrying a long pole with some sort of ax or tomahawk attached to it.

Police turned on their lights to try to get him to stop, but they say the man kept pedaling, leading them on a chase throughout the area.

When officers caught up to the man, they say he had several items on him that appeared to be stolen, as well as three cans of spray paint.

They believe he also tossed some items along the way.

The suspect faces several new charges including evading arrest.

Police say he also had an outstanding warrant.