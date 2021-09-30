Victim killed in downtown hit-and-run identified

Medical examiner still working to identify man killed in downtown hit and run crash

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run incident on a downtown street.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Edward Mendez.

Witnesses told San Antonio police that Mendez was hit by what appeared to be a dark-colored or black Dodge Charger while crossing diagonally at the intersection of Navarro and College streets around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Mendez died while being transported to a hospital.

Witnesses told investigators the driver appeared to be aware of what happened but drove off anyway.

Police say when the person is caught, he or she will face a charge of failure to stop and render aid causing death.

