Victim killed in downtown hit-and-run identified

Edward Mendez, 41, was hit by dark-colored Dodge Charger, witnesses say

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run incident on a downtown street.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Edward Mendez.

Witnesses told San Antonio police that Mendez was hit by what appeared to be a dark-colored or black Dodge Charger while crossing diagonally at the intersection of Navarro and College streets around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Mendez died while being transported to a hospital.

Witnesses told investigators the driver appeared to be aware of what happened but drove off anyway.

Police say when the person is caught, he or she will face a charge of failure to stop and render aid causing death.

