San Antonio man sentenced to 7 years in prison in child porn case

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to having child abuse materials and images of bestiality on his cellphone.

Isidro Ibarra Moreno, 35, entered a pre-indictment plea of guilty to possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

In early 2021, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received multiple cyber tips pertaining to multiple items of child abuse materials being stored on particular digital accounts.

The tips were referred to the Texas Attorney General’s Office for an investigation that uncovered hundreds of items of child abuse materials found on digital accounts linked to Moreno. Based on their findings, investigators obtained an arrest warrant and a search warrant for Moreno that led to the discovery of additional items of child abuse materials and bestiality on Moreno’s cellphone.

District Judge Ron Rangel sentenced Moreno to seven years in prison and he will have to register as a sex offender for life.

“While this defendant did not physically harm the children depicted in the terrible images that were part of this case, someone did. Sharing and viewing these images only encourages the people committing these abusive crimes to keep doing it. This is the second time this week our prosecutors have successfully sought prison time for this offense. It is our commitment to protecting Bexar County’s children,” District Attorney Joe Gonzales said.

