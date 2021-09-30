Teenager accused of shooting at family of 3 during dispute with apartment neighbor

Abelardo Torres Jr., 18, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a teenager accused of shooting at a family of three during a dispute among neighbors.

Abelardo Torres Jr., 18, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the incident on Sept. 19, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that a woman went to her parent’s home so she could take them to the store, and as her 66-year-old mother and 68-year-old father walked down the stairs, their neighbor confronted them.

The neighbor was “upset” at the couple for “being too loud,” the affidavit states. Police said an argument ensued, but the couple walked toward their daughter’s car, and the family called 911.

While they were waiting for the police, a man, later identified as Torres, exited the neighbor’s apartment, went toward a trash can and showed a weapon on his waistband, police said.

The affidavit states that the couple’s daughter remained on the phone with 911, and they then noticed Torres and the neighbor get inside a vehicle.

The neighbor drove as Torres sat in the passenger’s seat, police said, and they pulled up next to the family.

Police said Torres pulled out a pistol and opened fire, striking the 66-year-old woman. She was transported to the hospital for treatment. No one else was injured.

The family said Torres was their neighbor’s son.

He was later located with his mother and arrested on an unrelated charge, the affidavit states. In that arrest, he was found with a gun matching the same caliber of shell casings recovered at the Sept. 19 shooting and was charged with that crime.

His bond is set at $300,000, records show.

