Woman attempts to keep man alive after finding him shot on San Antonio’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO – David Cortinas, 39, has been identified as the man who died in a West Side shooting on Chupaderas Street on Tuesday.

Police say they found a man lying on the street with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the 1000 block of Chupaderas Street. They provided medical treatment until emergency medical services arrived. Cortinas died in the ambulance.

The woman who called 911 was a nearby resident. She was instructed to put pressure on Cortinas’ wound until first responders could get there.

“I started telling him, ‘I’m right here. Don’t let go. I’m right here. You’re not alone. You’re going to be OK. Hang in there with me,” said the woman who didn’t want to be identified.

The woman had just stepped inside her home when she heard a loud bang. She said she saw Cortinas stumbling, yelling and bleeding before collapsing in the street next to a sawed-off shotgun when she came out.

Ad

The woman said she didn’t know what happened or who Cortinas was before she tried keeping him alive Tuesday. She said Cortinas’ wife, sister and niece came to her house that same evening.

“They thanked me. Another one was blessing me. They hugged me, something I needed at that point,” the woman said.

San Antonio police say no suspect has been named in this case.