2 people hospitalized in head-on vehicle crash on NW Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to an area hospital following a head-on vehicle crash on the city’s Northwest Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 11:50 p.m. on Prue Road near Kyle Seale Parkway, not far from Bandera Road and Loop 1604.

According to police, two vehicles were traveling at a high-rate of speed on a Prue Road in what is a two lane street when one of the vehicles went into the on-coming lane. That’s when, police say, a vehicle collided head-on with another car traveling in the other direction.

SAPD said the two vehicles may have been racing when the crash occurred.

One person from each vehicle involved in the crash were taken to University Hospital by EMS. They are listed in serious condition. Their names and ages have not been disclosed.

SAPD also did not say what happened to the other vehicle. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.