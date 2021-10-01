2-mile trail opens at Eisenhower Park, The Rim to connect two San Antonio greenway systems

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio residents and visitors looking for a new space to enjoy the upcoming cool weather have a new trail segment to choose from.

A 2-mile trail has opened on the North Side to connect The Rim and Eisenhower Park, therefore connecting the Leon Creek and Salado Creek greenways, according to the Parks and Recreation Department.

Spokesperson Connie Swann said the trail opened to the public on Friday. An official ribbon-cutting is slated for Nov. 6 at Eisenhower Park, located at 19399 NW Military Highway.

The entire route with the new path in place now measures 40 miles, she said.

The greenways are part of a massive Howard W. Peak trail system that connects cyclists, runners, joggers and walkers to different parts of San Antonio.

Swann said in total, the Howard W. Peak Greenway Trail System includes 86 miles worth of trails.

Need a starting point? Here’s a map of the trail system. This map was last updated in August 2020.