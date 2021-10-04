Man awoken by smoke alarm able to escape fire at Southwest Side home, SAFD says

Man asleep, able to escape house fire on Southwest Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio arson investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire Monday afternoon on the Southwest Side.

According to The San Antonio Fire Department, a call came in around 1:30 p.m. for a structure fire in the 7200 block of Freedom Oaks.

Fire officials say a man was asleep upstairs when the smoke detector went off and woke him up.

The fire started in an enclosed deck and spread into the kitchen and then into the second floor, SAFD said.

The man, along with a cat and a dog, were able to escape the home. Officials said the cat was given oxygen and did suffer burns but, they believe the cat will survive.

The cause of the fire is unknown and damage is estimated at $100,000.

