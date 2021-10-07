Large camp-themed beer garden set to open on San Antonio’s North Side in next few weeks

SAN ANTONIO – A large beer garden called Camp 1604 is set to open in the coming weeks on San Antonio’s North Side.

The 8,000 square foot outside space will have large oak trees to provide shade and “really add to that camp feel,” said Bri Domowitz, a spokesperson for the development. Dogs will be allowed on the patio.

The building itself will be 4,000 square feet and seating will consist of picnic tables, Adirondack and camping chairs to round out the theme.

“We have just recently locked in a popular San Antonio local food truck that we will be partnering with,” said Domowitz. “We’ll have a full bar with a focus on fun local craft beer.”

“The garden will feature experiential elements possibly including adult teeter-totters, outdoor ping pong & foosball tables, ‘swing’ chairs at the garden bar, and interesting art installations throughout,” according to Camp 1604′s website.

An exact date for Camp 1604′s opening hasn’t been set but Domowitz said KPG Hospitality, which owns Camp 1604, is expecting a late October/early November opening date.

Camp 1604 will be located at 5535 North Loop 1604 near Top Golf and Andretti’s Indoor Karting and will be 21+ only.

KPG Hospitality is building another themed bar near Camp 1604 called Kung Fu Saloon.

Kung Fu Saloon is a vintage arcade-themed bar that already has locations in Austin, Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth.