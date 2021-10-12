Houston resident claims $20 million Lotto Texas jackpot

HOUSTON, Texas – A Houston resident is the winner of the $20.75 million Lotto Texas jackpot from Oct. 2.

The claimant, who has elected to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at BFM Food Mart, located at 5825 Bellaire Boulevard.

The Texas Lottery website says the lucky winner chose the cash value option which puts their winnings around $16 million before taxes.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 1-9-14-23-29-41.

The next drawing for Lotto Texas will be Wednesday with an estimated jackpot of $6 million.

