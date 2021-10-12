Cloudy icon
Houston resident claims $20 million Lotto Texas jackpot

Cash value options leaves winner with $16 million before taxes

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Lotto Texas Extra logo (Texas Lottery)

HOUSTON, Texas – A Houston resident is the winner of the $20.75 million Lotto Texas jackpot from Oct. 2.

The claimant, who has elected to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at BFM Food Mart, located at 5825 Bellaire Boulevard.

The Texas Lottery website says the lucky winner chose the cash value option which puts their winnings around $16 million before taxes.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 1-9-14-23-29-41.

The next drawing for Lotto Texas will be Wednesday with an estimated jackpot of $6 million.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

