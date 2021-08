SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio resident hit it big on a Texas lottery scratch ticket game.

The lucky winner, who chose to remain anonymous, scratched a 500X Loteria Spectacular and hit the jackpot with the top prize of $3 million.

It’s the second of four top-tier prizes to be claimed in the game.

The winning ticket was purchased at Jany Corner Store, located at 1871 Bandera Road.

