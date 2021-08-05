San Antonio resident hits it big in Mega Millions lottery drawing

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio has another millionaire thanks to the Texas Lottery.

A local resident purchased a Mega Millions quick pick ticket at QuikTrip #881, located at 2800 Alta Mere Drive, in Fort Worth.

The winning ticket, which matched all five white-ball numbers but didn’t match the Mega Ball number, was purchased for the July 27 drawing.

The claimant has elected to remain anonymous.

This is the second millionaire in our area in the last week. A Helotes resident won $2.5 million in a lottery scratch ticket game with a ticket purchased in San Antonio last week.

