Pair rescued by firefighters after SUV gets stuck in flood waters in far North Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Two people in far North Bexar County had to be rescued when their sport utility vehicle got swept away by high water early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Blanco Road near Dietz-Elkhorn Road, just west of Bulverde.

According to the Bexar-Bulverde Volunteer Fire Department, they received a call about three people trapped inside a vehicle.

The fire department said when they arrived, they realized only two people needed rescuing. A third person, a relative, was on dry land, having never been in the water. The man directed firefighters to the vehicle seeking help, fire officials said.

With the help of Spring Branch firefighters, emergency crews used a boat and were able to retrieve them. Both people were not hurt.

“Once it was determined that we didn’t have very good access or safe access to the victims, we made a determination to drop in a Zodiac (a rescue boat) over on the Comal County side,” Capt. Ruben Lopez, with the Bexar-Bulverde Volunteer Fire Department said.

The fire department said the pair told them they are not from the area and that they had been led to the road by their GPS system. They did not realize it was flooded.

Barricades have since been placed up in the area, authorities said.

